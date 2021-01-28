Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Shares Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 546,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 787.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.80.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.24 million.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.