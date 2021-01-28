Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Down 6.1%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. 1,222,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,483,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

