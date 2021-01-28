SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a market cap of $34,298.31 and $47.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,063,928 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

