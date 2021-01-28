Super Zero Protocol Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and $4.23 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,136,364 coins and its circulating supply is 305,387,622 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

