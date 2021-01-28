Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RUN. Truist Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Simmons assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

Sunrun stock opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,745.94 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $19,237,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,743,375.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock worth $109,832,241 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 116,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,582 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 203,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

