SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 13.9% Higher

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price shot up 13.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.28 and last traded at $53.92. 15,319,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 12,174,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 141.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981 shares in the company, valued at $140,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

