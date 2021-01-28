Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) versus Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Head to Head Analysis

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

This table compares Sundial Growers and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million 8.79 -$204.57 million ($3.17) -0.19 Canopy Growth $297.34 million 47.47 -$993.37 million $1.32 28.66

Sundial Growers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth. Sundial Growers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -415.89% -187.67% -72.67% Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sundial Growers and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75 Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13

Sundial Growers currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 108.06%. Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $31.51, indicating a potential downside of 16.71%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sundial Growers has a beta of 7.01, suggesting that its share price is 601% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Sundial Growers on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.