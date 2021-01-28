SUN Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, SUN has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN token can currently be purchased for $9.65 or 0.00030548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $45.25 million and $115.94 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00134097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00285798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00071596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039714 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,689,873 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

