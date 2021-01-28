Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Down 8.2%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24. 586,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 669,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

