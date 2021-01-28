Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ SSBI opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

