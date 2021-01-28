Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SSUMY opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

