Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Raymond James

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

SYK opened at $230.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Stryker by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

