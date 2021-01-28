Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.92. 1,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.28. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

