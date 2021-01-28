Strs Ohio Sells 699 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $387.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.48.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.