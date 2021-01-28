Strs Ohio Sells 6,235 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 778,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 431,908 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,010 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $51,430,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,504,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 170,460 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

