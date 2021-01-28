Strs Ohio Sells 29,674 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,674 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $21,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.