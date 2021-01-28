Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,472 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $23,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

NYSE HPE opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

