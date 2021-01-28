Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1,397.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,752 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after purchasing an additional 584,568 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,487,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after purchasing an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 240,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 195,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. 140166 downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $135.73 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average is $135.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.