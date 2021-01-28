Strs Ohio Buys 259,194 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4,464.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,194 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $19,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Shares of RCL opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $123.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

