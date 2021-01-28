Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 197.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,817 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chegg were worth $25,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,849.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

