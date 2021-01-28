StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $443,468.82 and $52.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000155 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,323,917,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,910,723,425 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

