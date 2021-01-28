Strategic Wealth Designers Purchases 1,121 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $316.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

