Strategic Wealth Designers Makes New $215,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Enbridge by 27.6% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

