Strategic Wealth Designers Buys 84 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Netflix were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,297 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,016 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $523.28 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $231.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

