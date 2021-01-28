Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires 336 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,372,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $273.33 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

