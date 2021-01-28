Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires 134 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

