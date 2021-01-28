Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) Shares Gap Down to $237.50

Shares of Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $237.50, but opened at $230.00. Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) shares last traded at $237.41, with a volume of 9,221 shares.

The company has a market cap of £147.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.77.

In other news, insider Josephine Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($26,522.08).

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

