Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

