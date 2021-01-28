Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 7,943 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 177,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIBL opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. Inspire 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

