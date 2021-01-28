Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 12,214 Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 604.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter.

VXX stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

