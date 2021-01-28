Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after buying an additional 712,792 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

