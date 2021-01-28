Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 2,969 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $156.50 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $161.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

