Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $779,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000.

VNLA stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

