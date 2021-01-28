Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $779,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021 // Comments off

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000.

VNLA stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.