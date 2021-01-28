Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,304 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.63.

Shares of V stock opened at $194.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.36. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.