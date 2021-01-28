Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

