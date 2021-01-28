Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 13,525 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $60.05 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

