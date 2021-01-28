Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth approximately $1,165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UDEC opened at $28.30 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70.

