STRAKS Reaches Market Capitalization of $55,186.03 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $55,186.03 and approximately $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,256.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.54 or 0.04100004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00407052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.17 or 0.01251467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.61 or 0.00526622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00406064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00259881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00022540 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

