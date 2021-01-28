StormX (STMX) Market Cap Tops $21.08 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One StormX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StormX has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $21.08 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00073745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.00911258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.49 or 0.04403868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017758 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,882,689,848 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

StormX Token Trading

StormX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

