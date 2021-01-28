Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBH stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.91. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $190.32.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

