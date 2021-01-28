Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $288,000 Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.03. 235,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,052. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $127.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.