Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.7% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,848,000 after purchasing an additional 743,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 478,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,209 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 294.2% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 412,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 307,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,751,000 after buying an additional 284,942 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

