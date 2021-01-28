Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 1,650 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 165.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $147,000.

ISTB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.65. 7,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

