Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.99. 3,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,685. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $44.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

