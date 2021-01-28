Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.
Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.99. 3,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,685. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $44.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
