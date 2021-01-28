Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Perspecta Put Options (NYSE:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 671 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,216% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Perspecta by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 458,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 279,943 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Perspecta by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Perspecta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the third quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

PRSP stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perspecta will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.