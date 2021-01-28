Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Johnson & Johnson Call Options (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 71,364 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 39,646 call options.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.88 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $441.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.