Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 13,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,864% compared to the typical daily volume of 662 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Discovery by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Discovery by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 619,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 253,438 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Discovery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 65,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Discovery by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

