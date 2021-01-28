Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,074 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,037% compared to the average volume of 98 put options.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $178,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AXDX. BTIG Research began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

