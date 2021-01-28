STK (STK) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, STK has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. STK has a market capitalization of $383,993.94 and $26,450.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STK token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00075987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.73 or 0.00933343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.76 or 0.04424028 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017944 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STK is stktoken.com

STK Token Trading

STK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.