Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Interroll from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of IRRHF opened at $2,980.00 on Wednesday. Interroll has a 52 week low of $2,655.91 and a 52 week high of $2,980.00.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and parcel packaging.

